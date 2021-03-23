The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marlon Greg Guerrier, 22, of Tampa. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed state of emergency and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $22,500.
Trisha Dawn Canedy, 42, 3300 block of Tripoili Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $500.
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 23, 2000 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams. Bond: $31,000.
Nick Charles Schmader, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and three counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $11,000.
James R. Conway, 47, 17300 block of Sabrina Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, tampering with a witness first degree felony proceeding, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $17,500.
Michael Shawn Sughrue, 71, 18200 block of Robinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
