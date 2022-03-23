The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Richard Nelson, 57, 5500 block of Riverbay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Amanda Elizabeth Tamburri, 29, 20000 block of Isobar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dennis Eric Moore, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 42, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Olvin Espana Caballero, 25, of Jacksonville. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Chelsea Lynn Joiner, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
Patrick Joseph Stephenson, 52, 800 block of East Third Street, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Alwine, 42, of Cabot, Pennsylvania. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Riley Elizabeth Fisher, 19, of North Liberty, Iowa. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Rosemary Isabel Diaz, 28, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Marino Jules Casimir, 40, 2400 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nikaise Jeanty, 30, 3900 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jose Landaverde Espinoza, 25, of Valrico, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Mark Anthony Olson, 53, of New Port Richey, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Savio Sousa Cesar, 24, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 38, 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $1,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Aaron Butts, 59, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
Tameka Lynette Melbourne, 40, 100 block of South Orange Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Brandy Michelle Stone, 39, 24000 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine over 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Jac'ques Randell Lamar Allen, 19, 8000 block of SW Praire Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Jamil Aaron Frink, 41, of Parish, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jimmy Lee Howell, 22, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charges: battery and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: none.
Terry Dean Watkins, 54, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
