The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Bracknell, 32, of Zephyrhills. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Wayne Robert Warren, 43, of Tampa. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Leonardo Jules, 18, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $11,000.
David W. Krapfl, 35, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
John Andrew Pillar, 54, 900 block of Genoa Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert John St. Croix, 39, 300 block of San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petit theft. Bond: none.
James Alan Currie, 51, 23100 block of Cherry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, failure to register motor vehicle, and eight counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Mario Matthews, 23, 23200 block of Avacado Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Travis Grant Walters, 26, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
Semisi Valenitaine Moala, 60, 5100 block of Hogan Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Robitail Duc Jean, 32, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: out-of-county warrant, exposure of sexual organs, and trespassing. Bond: none.
Delfino Lopez-Hernandez, 34, 11100 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Osvaldo Ramos Samayao, 23, 8300 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Luke Joseph Sullivan, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nathan Dorman Burley, 32, 6700 block of County Road 660, Arcadia. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Pablo Hernandez, 50, 1800 block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jessiah Joel Rivera, 19, 1500 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Wesley Dean Strable, 45, of Pinellas Park, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,013.
Amanda Lynn Tubbs, 42, of Hudson, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $513.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Chad Steven Silva, 42, 26700 block of Weiskopf Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amy Sue Ballard, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Robin Renee Hadley, 53, 12100 block of Burow Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: smuggling contraband into detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Charles Richard Glenn Hines, 23, unknown block of Pointer Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, possession of burglar's tools, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,500.
Danielle Nicole Lainko, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charge: burglary and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
Lucas Anthony Landis, 42, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, petit theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Mariella Pedrini, 48, 6600 block of NE Claudia Drive, Arcadia. Charges: battery against detention staff or probation officer, resisting officer with violence, and battery. Bond: none.
Martravious Juwan Summersett, 26, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $500.
Melissa Kay Teague, 42, of Lake Wales, Florida. Charges: felony failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Martoine Lashea Burnes, 45, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
Francheska Michelle Santos, 40, 200 block of South Dade Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: defrauding drug test and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
