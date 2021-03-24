The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Marshall Hicks, 39, 300 block of Glenoak Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

Donald Leon Mason, 59, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Nickolas Kovtuschenko, 72, 2300 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

James McGlone, 36, 20000 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.

Ashleyh Vanessa Conrad, 20, 9500 block of Ace Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $300.

Eric Richard Nockengost, 47, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $7,500.


Danielle Frances Humphrey, 48, 11200 block of SW Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Beth Nicole Patterson, 34, 800 block of NE Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug equipment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 40, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges: robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, and damage property - criminal mischief over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Dawson Jacob Yee, 18, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments