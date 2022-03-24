The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Thomas Coats, 41, of Venice. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of unarmed burglary, and three counts each of grand theft and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kevin Warren Regilio, 43, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Richard Erwin Krause, 42, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, four counts of unarmed burglary, and five counts of grand theft. Bond: none.
Kristofer Tomas Matos, 32, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $867.
Katherine Marie Benning, 38, 21400 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Deborah Barbara Shea, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $3,000.
Charles B. Matthews, 54, 13600 block of Drysdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,002.
Bessie Sharlene Fountain, 52, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Aaron B. Hopkins, 51, 9200 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Jesse Dylan Smith, 38, of Chiefland, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Enid Mucaj, 24, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Gary Russell Nickerson Jr., 41, 10500 block of SW Kissimmee Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marsha Allison Crawford, 50, 2300 block of Penfield Street, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Rachelle Ann Jones, 45, 2800 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $8,500.
Jose Landaverde Espinoza, 25, of Valrico. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 24, 2000 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
Fred Lee Mitchell, 54, 200 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
Arkadiy G. Vayner, 43, 9000 block of Avalon Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Heather Sue Matteson, 40, 8000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Megan Danielle Brelsford, 38, 1000 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Steven Alexander Lane, 35, of Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Trevonte Nicole McMillan, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Lee Stone, 39, 2700 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Frank Anthony Iannetti III, 67, 8700 block of Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts each of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Jessica Erin Lacno, 32, 400 block of North Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Juan Long, 46, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Charges: DUI with serious bodily injury to another and four counts of DUI with damage to property. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
