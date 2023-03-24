The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Patricia Catherine Rood-Alvarez, 46, 18300 block of Morrison Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath test. Bond: $1,250.
• Michael Lee Pitts, 36, 2400 block of Cannolot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking fentanyl of 4 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $80,000.
• Rafael Angel Arrazola, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Brook Leah Ryals, 19, 3500 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
• Shawn Britton Wiggins, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Ralph Taylor King, 55, 2400 block of Whisperlow Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Marcione Pereira Vidal, 38, 700 block of Blackburn Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Jose Gabriel Alfonso, 56, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Benito Daniel Castillo-Meija, 27, of LaBelle. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Jai'son Ta'nya Morse, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Brian A. Haddox, 60, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Susan Marie Wylie, 55, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Warran Rashad Anthony, 24, 1100 block of SW Rainbow Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jonathan Nathaniel Bacchus, 32, 3800 block of January Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault on first responder, felony battery, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Jesse Todd Carandante, 33, 200 block of Riverview Drive, Englewood. Charge: custody interference. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Niko Davani, 30, of St. Cloud, Florida. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $240.
• Jeffrey Joseph Michelson, 52, 8800 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Carry Ann Alderman, 46, 1000 block of Alabama Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Christopher Charles Clark, 38, of Wauchula, Florida. Charges: grand theft and uttering a false check. Bond: none.
• Samuel Leamon Combes, 84, 1100 block of SW Golden Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Raquel Mendez Gonzalez, 36, 1900 block of SE Herron Cove, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $12,000.
• Kenneth John Shatney III, 20, 2600 block of NW Pine Creek, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aimey Delene Corhn, 42, of Nocatee. Charges: sale of dangerous narcotics, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,370.
• Luis Arturo Ramon Jr., 25, 1000 block of SE 8th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
