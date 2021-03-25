The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon Howard Ballinger, 33, of Yankeetown, Fla. Charges: possess harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Christopher Wayne Hamlet, 43, 12100 block of Le Jeune Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Lisa Marie Hubener, 47, 24900 block of Pontico Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.
Troy Steven Naszkiewicz, 50, 1700 block of Boca Raton Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Catherine Lynn Raffield, 46, 1300 block of Randolph Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Olin Jason Scott, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, fail to register motor vehicle, operate motor vehicle without valid license, and operate motorcycle without valid license. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Kametler, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Stacie Lynn Dalgleish, 58, 600 block of Errol Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
James Robert Koch, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Rachel Ann McCall, 44, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.
Goldie Alexandra Edwards, 21, 4400 block of Bellefontaine Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,500.
Laura Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Allison Louise Sheubrooks, 28, 2700 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ryan Michael Cossairt, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jonas Edmond, 21, 2100 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Wendy Lee Darosa, 49, 1800 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Marty Dewayne Miles, 46, 2700 block of Afar Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Adrian Zane Singh, 35, 2600 block of Nellie Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
