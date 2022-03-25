The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Gale Stanton, 50, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 34, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Hanna Palamar, 67, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Diarr Shane Reynolds, 28, 4300 block of Pates Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, using a weapon during a felony while under indictment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Travis Scott Emery, 27, 2500 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
Gregory Linn Bair, 51, of Hershey, Pennsylvania. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Cody Joel Bomers, 27, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Brittany Shannon Kaiser, 33, 6000 block of Ceres Street, Englewood. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement with wanton disregard and driving while license revoked. Bond: $15,000.
Javier Alejanero Anaya Leal, 28, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Gutierrez, 27, 2900 block of Nimbus Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
Luis Gutierrez Marcano, 47, 7100 block of Sablon Road, North Port. Charges: use of two-way device to facilitate a felony, impersonation of an officer, and two counts of fraud. Bond: $12,000.
Lori Lee Harris, 45, of Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 38, 700 block of Michigan Street, Englewood. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $26,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jessie Lynn Herman, 29, 1200 block of NW Pine Wood Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
Louis Farrakhan Reed, 35, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and perjury. Bond: $21,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clarence Joseph Crowley, 56, 1500 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
David Villanueva Lorenzo, 23, unknown block of NE Nobles Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
April Jean Parker, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
Charles Amondus Ruth, 22, 200 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
