The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Hernandez, 49, 11300 block of Second Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.

Javon Anthony Guscott, 29, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.

Roberto Isaiah Ortiz, 24, 300 block of Lemoyne Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Franci Robinson Jr., 36, 2500 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Shane R. Tanner, 49, 18300 block of Locklane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Brittany Diane Cason, 33, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a DUI. Bond: $9,500.

Tiffany Wertenbach, 26, 22100 block of Voltaire Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: eight counts of forging bank bills, checks, drafts, or promissory notes and three counts of uttering forged bills, drafts or notes. Bond: $33,000.

Jessica Jeanne Snyder, 37, 8600 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charges: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.


Matthew James Bean, 32, 1300 block of Hillcrest Avenue NW, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft property, burglary of dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 damage, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, and two counts of petty theft second offense. Bond: none.

Kimberly Nicole McDonald, 37, 1500 block of HIghway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,750.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bethany Lynn Almeida, 37, 3700 block of Warrior Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Timothy Alan Dittmer, 38, 6200 block of Feise Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Oleskandr Fedor, 19, 7500 block of Berwick Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment and obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Desiree Michelle Schultz, 40, first block of N Mango Street, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by causing bodily harm. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

