The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Daniel Hurtado, 32, Tampa. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Erick Jack Rojas-Ramirez, 36, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Scott Clark Abbott, 63, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Nadine Dolezalek, 32, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license-revoked. Bond: none.

Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Jon Wesley Johnson, 35, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500. 

Major Evans, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and petty theft. Bond: none.

David Watson, 60, 6000 block of Quince St., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery. Bond: none. 


Joshua Jeffery Schindler, 36, 21000 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Robert Douglas Weaver, 45, 22500 block of Vale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none. 

Brett Richard White, Sr., 32, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charge: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.

Orlando Perez Soto, 26, Leigh Acres. Charges: operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating a motorcycle without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 22, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charges: petty theft and retail theft. Bond: none. 

Jaybrian Carlton Enos, 50, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $30,000.

Joel Nunes Jr., 71, Asheville, N.C. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

