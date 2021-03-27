The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Daniel Hurtado, 32, Tampa. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Erick Jack Rojas-Ramirez, 36, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Scott Clark Abbott, 63, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nadine Dolezalek, 32, 500 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license-revoked. Bond: none.
Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
Jon Wesley Johnson, 35, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.
Major Evans, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and petty theft. Bond: none.
David Watson, 60, 6000 block of Quince St., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery. Bond: none.
Joshua Jeffery Schindler, 36, 21000 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Robert Douglas Weaver, 45, 22500 block of Vale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Brett Richard White, Sr., 32, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charge: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.
Orlando Perez Soto, 26, Leigh Acres. Charges: operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating a motorcycle without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 22, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charges: petty theft and retail theft. Bond: none.
Jaybrian Carlton Enos, 50, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $30,000.
Joel Nunes Jr., 71, Asheville, N.C. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
