The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Patrick Fletcher, 50, 1000 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Priscilla Jannett Mendez Rojas, 38, of Riverview. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
David Lewis Swann, 72, 3300 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Holmes, 59, 2500 block of Purple Emperor Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Timothy Johnson, 33, 25900 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Samuel Adam Mickey, Sr., 43, 27400 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $355.
Joshua David Teller, 36, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
William Douglas Yapp, 32, 12100 block of Weimer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Lyndsey Nicholle Dewulf, 42, 700 block of Haleybury St. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Cody Frank Matson-Peroutka, 34, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, petty theft, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
Jeremy Lucian Brown, 31, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Jose Luis Martinez, 45, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Anthony Brett Sanchez, 31, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
William Eugene Goff, 46, 10200 block of Asbury Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $15,000.
Everarvo Arenas-Flores, 43, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: operating motor vehicle without a valid license, DUI and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $740.
Christian Grant Hoy, 27, 8500 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Thomas R. Carter, 43, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
Robert John Tiedemann Jr., 49, 1400 block of 10th St., Sarasota. Charge: open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clarence Joseph Crowley, 56, 1500 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Gerard Gomez Delacruz, 61, 1300 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jonathan William Jones, 35, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
April Jean Parker, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: shoplifting, petty theft, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Charles Amondus Ruth, 22, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.