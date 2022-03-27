The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shawn Patrick Fletcher, 50, 1000 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Priscilla Jannett Mendez Rojas, 38, of Riverview. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

David Lewis Swann, 72, 3300 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Thomas Holmes, 59, 2500 block of Purple Emperor Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Justin Timothy Johnson, 33, 25900 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Samuel Adam Mickey, Sr., 43, 27400 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $355.

Joshua David Teller, 36, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

William Douglas Yapp, 32, 12100 block of Weimer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Lyndsey Nicholle Dewulf, 42, 700 block of Haleybury St. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Cody Frank Matson-Peroutka, 34, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, petty theft, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.

Jeremy Lucian Brown, 31, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.

Jose Luis Martinez, 45, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.

Anthony Brett Sanchez, 31, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.


William Eugene Goff, 46, 10200 block of Asbury Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $15,000.

Everarvo Arenas-Flores, 43, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: operating motor vehicle without a valid license, DUI and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $740.

Christian Grant Hoy, 27, 8500 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas R. Carter, 43, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

Robert John Tiedemann Jr., 49, 1400 block of 10th St., Sarasota. Charge: open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Clarence Joseph Crowley, 56, 1500 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Gerard Gomez Delacruz, 61, 1300 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jonathan William Jones, 35, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.

April Jean Parker, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: shoplifting, petty theft, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Charles Amondus Ruth, 22, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.

