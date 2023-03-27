The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alexander Stewart Molineux, 35, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Mary Ellen Daly, 54, 3500 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Cynthia Lynn Daily, 48, 3500 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jason Michael Dalton, 29, of Gainesville. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
• Ashley Brooke Seymoure, 30, of Cape Coral. Charges: burglary with assault or burglary and two counts of battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• German Enrique Herrera, 60, of Gastonia, North Carolina. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Garett Geraldson Harring, 42, 4000 block of Heaton Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Donald Stuart O'Leary Jr., 74, 7500 block of Berwick Street, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Lowell Richardson, 44, of Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
