The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 36, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Jannett Ann McGahey, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Anna Elizabeth Cusack, 36, 300 block of Lasayette, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Dwayne Andrew Groop, 50, 17200 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Kelly Ann Barrett, 44, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jason Scott Hine, 38, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.

Steven Michael Whiteaker, 35, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes. Bond: none.

Manuel Ricardo Almaguer, 63, of Naples. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Jorge Gabino Soc Pacheco, 23, 1600 block of Pawne Street, Fort Myers. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Danielle Nicole Esp, 27, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Nicholas Anthony Bosnak, 30, 8000 block of Weyers Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,500.

Michael Alan Padley, 32, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Bruce Edward Cuthbert, Jr., 44, 12100 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $9,000.

Christian Myers, 24, 2400 block of Altoona Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.

Elizabeth Rose Wasmund, 41, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Robert Eugene Darnell, 52, address withheld. Charges: misuse of 911 or e911 system, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance, resisting officer without violence and refusal to accept sign citation or post bond. Bond: $12,500.

Francis Thomas McKenna, 63, 4300 block of Stairway Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Scott Goldsmith, 20, of Pataskala, OH. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $2,620.

Walter Anthony Karas, 39, 900 block of Laurel Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Dainis Poksans, 26, 1700 block of Squaw Lane, North Port. Charges: attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officers with lights and sirens active, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.

Christopher A. Younkman, 49, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Kelly Bruce Acrea, 62, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $12,000.

Barbara Lugene Austin, 48, 400 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: commit domestic battery. Bond: $500.

Marvin Lee Bates, 31, 11800 SW Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: flee or elude law enforcement officer at high speed. Bond: none.

Amanda Renee Daughtrey, 42, 7700 block of 37th St. E., Sarasota. Charges: attempt to smuggle contraband into prison, cellular phone; use of two-way communications device to facilitate felony; attempt to smuggle contraband into prison, controlled substance; and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire capital felony. Bond: $35,500.

David Jubar Felton, 47, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: commit domestic battery. Bond: none.

Don Shane Frazier, 40, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: indecent exposure in public. Bond: $500.

Anthony Lee Johnson, 54, 1900 block of W. Hendricks St., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Laura Ann Watson, 49, 1900 block of S.E. Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joe Calvin Young, Jr., of Tampa. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and commit aggravated battery. Bond: $57,500.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments