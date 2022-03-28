Brittany Marie Cross, 30, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.
James P. Pollock, 67, 100 block of Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Freddie Lee Jones Jr., 50, 100 block of Glenridge Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Tyrone Chambers Jr., 40, 400 block of Garfield Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Domenic David Cuoco, 50, 3900 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Cody Allen Winkel, 34, 17100 block of Galleon Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Joseph J. Juliano, 55, 8200 block of Robinson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher with person under 18, and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.
Heather N. Edwards, 43, of Bradenton. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
Alfred Tardiff, 47, 7600 block of SW Albritton Street, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Allen Grempel, 35, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $800.
Louisa Marie Leverette, 49, of Sarasota. Charges: fraud and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
William Russell Voswinkel Jr., 32, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Luiz Fernando Marta, 24, 200 block of SE Volsia Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
