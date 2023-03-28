The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Erick Thomas Bartolome, 22, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jevon Joseph Barlow, 43, 6000 block of Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
Timothy Len Duryea, 44, 900 block of Tropical Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Samantha D. Golonska, 40, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Hisoon A. Lee, 59, 300 block of Severin Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Bre'anna Lashay Pearson, 23, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Dawn Renee Smith, 59, of Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Vanessa Dawson, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Walter James Marshall, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Tyler Yakich, 37, of Elden, Montana. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Selvin Caballero Rivas, 26, of Citra, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Edgar Lopez-Reyes, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Yelena Yuryevna Petrov, 48, 12100 block of Chancellor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Donald Michael Sutton, 25, 4200 block of Dureve Road, North Port. Charges: trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alexis Abraham Palafox, 28, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: displaying license plate not assigned. Bond: $120.
Rayshawn Tiakieym Stroman, 26, 1400 block of East Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Francisco Javier Trejo-Lugo, 36, 1500 block of Brannan Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Feliciano Baten Acabal, 44, of Bradenton. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: released on his own recognizance.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
