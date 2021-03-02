The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Adam Mofield, 40, 200 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of defendants. Bond: $714.

Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Gage Michael Baldwin, 23, 23000 block of McNaulty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Nicholas Martin Chesse, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Leslie Anne Palmer, 41, 21400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Rachelle Rose Scribner, 36, 300 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of parole. Bond: none.

Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 4400 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Matthew Paul Smith, 35, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: commit felony battery and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.


Madison Taylor Davis, 21, 5100 block of Redwood Terrace, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $500.

Craig Woodson Hardcastle Jr., 36, of Chicago. Charges: commit battery by strangulation and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $7,000.

Michael Applegate, 32, of Cape Coral. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $3,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lacinda Nichole Bowles, 39, 38300 block of Crook Brown Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dillon James Cameron, 28, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: use two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.

Arien Thomas Gonzalez, 18, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft of fire extinguisher, injure/ destroy/ remove/ interfere with firefighter equipment, and criminal mischief damage property. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

