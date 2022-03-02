The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Wesley Roberson, 30, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.

Joseph Earl Watts, 52, 1700 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $60,000.

Justin Matthew Wilk, 28, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Domingo Fredy Gomez, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Michael Allen Troxel Layton, 33, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $3,500.

Hector Tello Vasquez, 38, 2000 block of Barksdale Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Carlos Manuel Bonilla-Vazquez Jr., 40, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Christopher Shaun Beck, 37, 1200 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Agustin Pineda Pineda-Cruz, 45, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Robert James Campbell Jr., 52, address withheld. Charge: assault. Bond: $750.


Christopher Diego Baldwin Sr., 52, 10300 block of Grail Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

David Kensey Caisse Sr., 67, 11100 block of Euler Avenue, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended, violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Victor Alfonso Alejo, 32, 2600 block of Caladium Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Christopher Peter Naeyaert, 61, 6600 block of Americana Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Joshua Bernard Sanders, 35, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without valid license. Bond: $2,240.

David Enrique Serrano, 36, of Orlando. Charges: driving while license suspended, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Ryan Ostromecki, 32, 10100 block of NE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.

Rachel Marie Smith, 55, 100 block of North Hernando Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Compiled by

Frank DiFiore

