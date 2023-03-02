The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephen Anthony Macchi, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Robert Lee Longmire Jr., 36, 500 block of Ida Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $350.
• Lee Scott Mowry, 73, 1500 block of Forest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
• Cassandra E. Milliern, 36, 800 block of Columbia Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Christopher David Hinrichs, 45, 2500 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 34, 1700 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kellie Lynn Coe, 39, 23100 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Lee Dittmer, 35, 6200 block of Feise Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jennette Coryn Souza, 36, 400 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Gabriella Tat Martinez Quesada, 52, 1100 block of Dewhurst Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Leslie Suzanne Phillips, 53, 21200 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Kayla Jean-Anne Timmins, 30, 6900 block of Bargelo Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Judith Ann Delong, 62, 8200 block of Bayside Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Alain Carrillo Morales, 30, 4400 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nicole Katherine Thomson, 37, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tara Marie Blasi, 31, 17200 block of Ursula Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
• Patrick Leo Hicks, 53, 2800 block of Eleventh Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Rockey Layden Rossi, 51, 4200 block of Talhjeim Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $18,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Angela French, 43, 25500 block of Barinas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $1,000.
• Carol Sue Gates, 61, 8600 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
• David Paul LeClercq, 46, 9600 block of Hawk Nest Lane, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Lucas Levi Sickler, 20, 4600 block of Belladonna Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
• Elizabeth Charlene Warnke, 61, 4400 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Sasha Demaris Higgins, 38, 5400 block of Hungary Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,240.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• John Wayne McCoy, 26, Peace River Camp Ground, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,740.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jake Harold Kuchler, 25, of Lake Helen, Florida. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash in involving property damage and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,120.
