The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michelle Alfonso, 32, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Elijah James Washington, 58, 500 block of E. Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing, sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of specified area, sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $95,000.
Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possess harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Angela Sue Martin, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Terrance Malik Williams, 23, 12200 block of Grouse Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Rachelle Rose Scribner, 36, 300 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Robert Ray Hull, 64, 100 block of W. Tarpon Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,500.
Adam Dean Beckstead, 41, 8100 block of Consul St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Hector Tello Vasquez, 37, 2000 block of Barksdale St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Brandee Jean Brown, 35, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Anthony Earl Wicks, 22, 6700 block of Carovel Ave., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Omead Ali Kyanvash, 38, 4700 block of Hightower Road, North Port. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol of .15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
David Neil Shakir, 36, Fountain Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
