The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Scott Palon Jr., 32, 2500 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $315.

Alex Francisco Ocampos, 26, 200 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

Robert Ashley Williams, 52, 22200 block of Bahama Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $360.

Matthew Blake Lang, 32, 3400 block of Swanne Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.

Christiana Catlin Fuller, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Patricia Lee Anderson, 46, 3900 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.

Patrick Duncan Gammage, 57, 3900 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Sebastian Lux Sambranounem, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Adrian Ayala Muniz, 24, 3400 block of Iroquois Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Maegan Nichol Grimes, 42, 6000 block of Hollywood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Michael Lee Lockheart, 38, 4500 block of MacCaughey Drive, North Port. Charges: battery and battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Jose Marchan Paez, 33, 2700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.


Katie Clark Wade, 41, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Eugene Willis, 77, 1000 block of Prowess Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Raheem Deondre Dawson, 27, 6300 block of Pontiac Lane, North Port. Charges: arrest on three out of county warrants. Bond: $62,500.

Allan Jean, 38, 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Anthony Benjamin Miller, 39, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alicia Anne Orrino, 27, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: maintaining a structure of ill fame. Bond: $120.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mariah Haley Davis, 31, 6000 block of NE Thomas Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,620.

Anna Maria Hall, 48, 1400 block of SE Adele Street, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,620.

Alfonso Manganelli IV, 32, 6000 block of NE Thomas Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,620.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Lorenzo Swain, 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

