The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Scott Palon Jr., 32, 2500 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $315.
Alex Francisco Ocampos, 26, 200 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Robert Ashley Williams, 52, 22200 block of Bahama Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $360.
Matthew Blake Lang, 32, 3400 block of Swanne Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
Christiana Catlin Fuller, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Patricia Lee Anderson, 46, 3900 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
Patrick Duncan Gammage, 57, 3900 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Sebastian Lux Sambranounem, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Adrian Ayala Muniz, 24, 3400 block of Iroquois Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Maegan Nichol Grimes, 42, 6000 block of Hollywood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Michael Lee Lockheart, 38, 4500 block of MacCaughey Drive, North Port. Charges: battery and battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Jose Marchan Paez, 33, 2700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Katie Clark Wade, 41, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Eugene Willis, 77, 1000 block of Prowess Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Raheem Deondre Dawson, 27, 6300 block of Pontiac Lane, North Port. Charges: arrest on three out of county warrants. Bond: $62,500.
Allan Jean, 38, 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Benjamin Miller, 39, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alicia Anne Orrino, 27, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: maintaining a structure of ill fame. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mariah Haley Davis, 31, 6000 block of NE Thomas Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,620.
Anna Maria Hall, 48, 1400 block of SE Adele Street, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,620.
Alfonso Manganelli IV, 32, 6000 block of NE Thomas Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary and petit theft. Bond: $7,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Lorenzo Swain, 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
