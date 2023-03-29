The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Raul Vega Gonzalez, 34, of Winter Haven, Georgia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Tyler Paul Cavins, 26, of Sarasota. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• David Charles Farley, 65, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $2,500.
• Scott Campbell McKenzie, 24, of Miami. Charges: possession of cocaine and DUI. Bond: $3,250.
• Elizabeth Ramsey, 59, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Erick Thomas Bartolome, 22, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jevon Joseph Barlow, 43, 6000 block of Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Timothy Len Duryea, 44, 900 block of Tropical Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Samantha D. Golonska, 40, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Hisoon A. Lee, 59, 300 block of Severin Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Bre'anna Lashay Pearson, 23, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Dawn Renee Smith, 59, of Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Vanessa Dawson, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Walter James Marshall, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tyler Yakich, 37, of Elden, Montana. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Selvin Caballero Rivas, 26, of Citra, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Edgar Lopez-Reyes, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Blanca Bartolon Gonzalez, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Eleanor Rose Pelligrino, 49, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• William Rabanales Hernandez, 32, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Yelena Yuryevna Petrov, 48, 12100 block of Chancellor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Derek Craig Benoit, 47, 1100 block of Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Mary Kathleen Exposito, 53, 200 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Doreen Ann Heneault, 63, 14400 block of Palmer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: passing a forged or altered document and unlawful use of notary commission. Bond: $34,500.
• Donald Michael Sutton, 25, 4200 block of Dureve Road, North Port. Charges: trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ridge Shaman Bristol, 35, 1000 block of SW Prince Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Alexis Abraham Palafox, 28, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: displaying license plate not assigned. Bond: $120.
• Rayshawn Tiakieym Stroman, 26, 1400 block of East Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Francisco Javier Trejo-Lugo, 36, 1500 block of Brannan Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Vernon Kenneth Greene, 31, 8300 block of SW County Road, Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Antonio Rodriguez Perez, 45, 3400 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Patrick James Russell, 55, of Zolfo Springs, Florida. Charges: four counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Chasidy Young, 41, first block of West Magnolia Street, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Rosa Maria Mendez Hernandez, 41, 1600 block of NE Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Feliciano Baten Acabal, 44, of Bradenton. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: released on his own recognizance.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
