The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Craig Snyder, 21, 70 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny petty theft, dealing in stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $32,500.
Pedro Jose Rivera Colon, 34, 23200 block of Gold Coast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Mark Edward Rollins, 25, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Holden John Adams, 18, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Robert Cychosz, 54, 4800 block of Oakley Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Patricia Suzanne Reardon, 23, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Andrea Lamar Lewis Jr., 27, of Seminole, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Breanna Wulfing, 19, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 4800 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: trespassing: fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
