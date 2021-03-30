The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Todd William Davis, 49, of Wyoming, Mich. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Pendleton Johnson, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charges: three out of county warrants. Bond: $2,000.

Evelynn Susan Borgos, 32, 3300 block of Sunset Key Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.

Tucker B. Rushneck, 29, 23300 block of Van Buren Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.

Amanda Lynn Williams, 32, 19200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Elaine Anna Callahan, 31, 25400 block of Rancagua Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Matthew Noel Santiago, 31, 23300 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Mohammed Naveed Lone, 33, 300 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Cade William Midgett, 23, 1000 block of Navigator Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Richard Raul Rendon, 35, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, petty theft third subsequent offense, an underlying charge, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

James Fredrick Simkins, 41, 21300 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.

Kevin William Powers, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.


Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, 1200 block of McCrory Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Kevin Michael D’Angelo, 31, 7800 block of Taplin Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $9,000.

Taquesha Nicole Ellerbe, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,500.

Michael George Stines, 45, 7300 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.

William Patrick Nucero, 54, 10300 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: DUI and driving with license suspended second offense. Bond: $4,000.

Juan Augusto Diaz Chavez, 38, of Bokelia, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Jesse J. Stocklen, 46, 200 block of Birdle Path Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Sarah Irene Proffitt, 37, 2200 block of Mistletoe Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Dulce Maria Williamson, 61, 100 block of S New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

