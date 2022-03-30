The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mathias Nataniel Obannion, 41, of Winnie, Texas. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Terrance La Dair Guzman, 39, of Vero Beach, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Mallory Katherine Stone, 26, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $7,500.
• Jason Robert Fisher, 47, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, carrying concealed unlicensed electric device or weapon, petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and attaching registration plate not assigned. Bond: $9,000.
• Kristina Michelle Seybold, 25, 3400 block of Catskill Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $8,500.
• Michelle Elaine Jeffers, 42, 3400 block of Catskill Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Donald James Brown Henry, 35, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Jimmy Abraham, 45, 20300 block of Silent Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Quinton Tyler Gonyou, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.
• Shane Vernon Fick Sr., 45, 4600 block of Gilot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Geoffrey James Crysler, 30, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Arnol Roberto Garcia Martinez, 22, of La Belle. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Brian Anthony Trimarco, 48, of Greenville, South Carolina. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Eric Lee Butler, 46, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Oscar Armando Zelaya Ramos, 22, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Kenya Anton Wilson, 41, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Edward Ashcraft, 32, 3000 block of Chickeree Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Michael Aaron Briscoe, 47, 600 block of West Tarpon Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Adrian Ayala Muniz, 24, 3400 block of Iroquois Avenue, North Port. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Mikayla Rae Hacksunda, 22, 600 block of Olive Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jason Jon Morse, 47, 1300 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Eugene Lima, 35, 1200 block of Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Peter Migalovich Manyak, 52, 2200 block of Blackbird Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of obscene material. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 3600 block of SW Miller Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Yosbel Gonzalez, 30, of Sarasota. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:
• Carlos Ricardo Ruiz, 77, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: 10 counts of possession of obscene material. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
