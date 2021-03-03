The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nancy Suzanne Simpson, 51, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Jonathan Lee Grace, 47, 700 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.
Kelly Dawn Bess, 40, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 30 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Robert Allen Miller, 61, 600 block of Macedonia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Lucas Levi Sickler, 18, 234400 block of Ford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Daniel Richard Schultz Jr., 32, 3700 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 42, 18100 block of Sinatra Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Joshua Gerard Dufour, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Herman Edward Tesch, 56, 2300 block of Beeville Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Solange Anne Schultz, 57, 2300 block of Beeville Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Daniela Stephanie Cella, 25, of Miami. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Maria Benilde Cardenas, 27, of Miami. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Rosalinda Vasquez-Chilel, 49, of Lake Placid, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Kayla Lynn Kolomik, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jarred Tyler Tate, 28, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: seven counts of dealing traffic in stolen property and seven counts of false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $63,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, 25200 block of Derringer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
