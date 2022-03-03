The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joe Leslie Urias, 27, of Venice. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $232,500.

Kristian Renee Burch, 32, first block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, violation of pretrial release, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $9,000.

James Broach Edghill, 26, 1400 block of Fringe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Cory Ann Paine, 28, 16200 block of Orrick Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Nicholas Grant Radermacher, 39, 18100 block of Hottelet Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $4,000.

Jeremy Brian Jacobson, 26, 2500 block of Shady Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,500.

Latandra Detrese Giles, 39, of Lakeland. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrants. Bond: $864.

Shawn David Gilbert, 30, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $4,500.

Robert Bruce Ellard, 77, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Mooney Smith, 51, 17800 block of Wayside Bend, Babcock Ranch. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Grant Mathus Bloom, 30, of Freeport, Oh. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Blanca N. Albarez-Briones, 42, 8300 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Reynaldo Gutierrez, 32, of Palmetto. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kyle Brett Lackey, 25, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: sexual assault. Bond: none.

Alexander Melnitchouk, 33, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Monica Marie Castillo, 39, of Wachula. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Leron C. Hagin, 48, 1900 block of SE Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Melissa Kay Teague, 41, of Lake Wales. Charge: mislabeling of drugs. Bond: none.

Miguel Angel Zamorano, 25, 2300 block of SW Louis Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $620.

Jose Alejandro Zavala, 19, 300 block of North Hernando Street, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.

Compiled by

Frank DiFiore

