The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joleen Doherty, 36, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Stephanie Lee Fitzgerald, 32, 200 block of Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Mark William Schmidt, 72, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jennifer Renee Powers, 34, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Philip Wallace Stauderman, 56, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Gerald Tinsley, 40, 21300 block of Coachmen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, convicted felon fails to register, trespass on posted construction site, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and two counts of larceny/ petty theft first degree. Bond: none.
Michael Sherwin Himme, 30, 18300 block of Ackerman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: none.
Michael Alexandros Halas, 27, 4900 block of Hurley Ave., North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Robert Cychosz, 55, 4800 block of Oakley Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Tristan Eugene Royer, 37, 1800 block of Meadowlark Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon. Bond: none.
Taylor Marie Farrell, 33, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Jessica King, 42, of Cowansville, Penn. Charge: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Antonio Xia Tax, 28, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jarred Tyler Tate, 28, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: seven counts of dealing traffic in stolen property and seven counts of false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $63,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, 25200 block of Derringer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
