The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Lee Ware Jr., 28, 4100 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, threat against public servant, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
Leonard Hunter, 59, 1200 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Lummie Isaac Snead Jr., 47, 12200 block of Academy Drive, Lake Suzy. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and violation of community or community control. Bond: $11,460.
Eric Daniel Garcia, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Russell Aaron Puhl, 37, 2500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
William L. Zaleski, 40, 7300 block of Bass Street, Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Mary Lynn Richey, 50, of Ellington. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Adrian Garcia-Magayon, 31, of Bonita Springs. Charges: DUI, carrying a license firearm in specific restricted area, refusal to submit to breath test after license suspended, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jorge Barrios Migoya, 22, of Palmetto. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
Drew Allen Booth, 27, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Peter Joseph Donato, 36, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Jerold Lynn Jenner, 38, 3900 block of Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Lamonthe, 39, 18000 block of Dublin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: use of another person’s ID without consent and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Adam James Smith, 35, 2200 block of Taunt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Maykel Medina Capetillo, 41, 18400 block of SE Desoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: sale of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: none.
John Nicholas Cassel, 32, of Sebring. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Yosbel Gonzalez, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: sale of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: none.
Justin Lelon Murphy, 27, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Bond: $620.
Jahnel Latoya Henry, 22, 20500 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, contempt of court, and two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $8,120.
Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 24, 2000 block of SW Poydras Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Randy Rafael Rodriguez, 33, 1800 block of SE DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Timothy Taylor, 30, 1800 block of SE Maryland Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jessica Ortiz, 41, of Kissimmee. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Lilliam Janice Rodriguez-Rosado, 47, of Kissimmee. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
