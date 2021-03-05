The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kristina Marie Cadoret, of Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Johnny Isaac Hayes, 40, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.
Julia Etta Chachere, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Noah Leon Carlson, 40, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Gerald Lee Douglas, 62, 4400 block of Dunkin Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Dannette Marie Helgemo, 47, 34900 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Christi Lynn Azbill, 33, 19300 block of Hillsborough Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $50,000.
Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Taylor Lanier Costales-Plaja, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Richard James Hamilton, 34, 9100 block of Melody Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jeremiah Pierre, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Hal Mark Wander, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kyle Landon Maynard, 41, homeless of Murdock. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Dominga Pablo-Lopez, 20, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: unknown.
Paige Brittney Anderson, 20, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
William Kyle Campbell, 27, 300 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tiffany Dawn Hinkley, 37, 2900 block of Pascal Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment, driving with license suspended or revoked, and failure to have motor liability insurance. Bond: $2,620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cynthia Sue Hadley, 58, 5400 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Shannon Wayne Mahan, 50, 6200 block of Tidwell St., North Port. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
