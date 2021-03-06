The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Holly Renee Mashburn, 36, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Marc Smith, 72, 6500 block of Coliseum Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, and using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Bond: none.
Roland Howard Hembree, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license-revoked, failure to register vehicle, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Anthony Joseph Denotto, 30, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Joseph Allocco, 24, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $11,000.
David Ian Gervais, 39, Cudahy, Wisconsin. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Roland Henry Halle, 71, Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $2,000.
James Morisseau, 43, Cape Coral. Charges: out-of-state fugitive and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
Demetrius Washington, 44, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dimitriy Shel Dyayev, 37, 400 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Bond: none.
Alexander Leroy Szakacs, 34, 14200 block of N. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
