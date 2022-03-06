The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Allen Bird, 27, 1100 block of Kenisco Road, Venice. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

James Curtis Roe, 39, 100 block of Caddy St., Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Judith Ann Remillard, 66, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $6,500.

John Edwin Wheeler, Jr., 32, of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three-counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Nicholas William Robinson, 20, 7000 block of South Seagrate Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: reckless driving and knowingly driving while suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.

Kassie-Ann Reynolds, 22, of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Andrew James Schramm, 31, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Ella Marie Varvel Davis, 66, 21400 block of Meehan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Shawn Prescott Schrody, 52, address withheld. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $5,000.

Javian Andrew Davis, 22, 14100 block of Kewanee Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Christopher Ellis Drennan, 42, 1300 block of Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of unlawful marijuana use registry identification card and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $17,500.

Randall William Meade, 33, 11800 block of S.W. Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Steven Carl Welgan, 51, 7800 block of Normac Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Heriberto Bernabe Santiago, 47, of Naples. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.


Alexander Stewart Molineux, 34, 11000 block of Vanessa Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Christopher Norman, 38, 1900 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Shane Trevor Gore, 45, 2100 block of Hopewood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tiffany Caresse Bowen, 28, 2400 block of N.E. Daniels St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Maykel Medina Capetillo, 41, 18400 block of S.E. Desoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

John Nicholas Cassel, 32, of Sebring. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

Monica Marie Castillo, 39, 20 block of Luisiana St., Wauchula. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Alejandro Gonzalez-Viay, 19, of S.E. Pointer Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Allen Jenkins, 28, 1000 block of 9th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amy Janelle Jones, 47, 1300 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Grasiela Maldonado, 34, 200 block of N. DeSoto Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Justin Lelon Murphy, 27, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft, trespassing on property not structure or conveyance, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,620.

Tyler Pendleton, 25, 4400 block of S.E. Walnut St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tyler Edward Rouse, 25, of Seffner, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

