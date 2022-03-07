The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Damien Michael Hernz, 30, of Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,013.

Jimmy Dale Purser, 68, 29400 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Charles Ernesto Caputo, 48, unknown block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and four counts of possession of a harmful or new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

Tammy Lynn Coleman, 28, address withheld. Charge: violation of injunction for stalking. Bond: $3,000.

Thomas Mark Ortner, 38, 21200 block of Wardell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

Harold Vincent Thompson III, 62, first block of Shade Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Darren James Hellman, 53, 3200 block of Albine Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Timothy Adam Logsdon, 31, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Carlos Jose Solorzano Alcantara, 45, of Miami. Charge: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Jesse Rey Solomon, 23, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, corruption by threat against public servant, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $14,000.

Shawn Earl Tooker, 45, 8400 block of Truman Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

John Baldwin, 76, 1300 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: arson. Bond: none.

Tiffany Ann Stefonek, 37, 11200 block of SW Welch Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,500.

Kevin Howard Ashbeck, 65, of Algonac, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Laura Sue Gillen, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Clough Bennett, 40, 200 block of Glen Oak Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $620.

Peter Joseph Donato, 36, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Marlene Frances Hannan, 66, 6300 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Diniella Angelique Karpowecz, 28, 12200 block of Rosario Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Duane R. Lynch, 39, 1300 block of Stamford Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Dominique Sirangelo, 38, 18100 block of Charter Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Melissa Ann Sullivan, 42, 1000 block of North Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Guadalupe Perez Vasquez, 49, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

