The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Atondo Valdez Ventura Noe, 35, unknown address. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, failure to retain motor vehicle liability insurance, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Marco Antonio Vasquez, 43, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• James Arthur Barrett Jr., 32, 3400 block of Vasco Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jerome Malachi Louis, 33, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Richard John Gore, 23, 300 block of Aleysbeurry Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Anthony Wayne Abrams, 36, 200 block of Appin Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Audel Israel Alvarado Herrera, 35, of Panama City. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Robbi Lee Hagarty, 20, 4400 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Michael Alexander Clevenger, 24, of North Fort Myers. Charges: burglary and petty theft. Bond: $8,000.
• Lawrence Edmund Fairfield, 75, of North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Lee Elbert Benton, 41, of Homestead, Florida. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.
• Alan Roberto Balderas Robles, 24, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Brian Edward Berk, 33, 800 block of East Fifth Street, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tracy Ann Black, 50, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Derek Michael Fiore, 50, 3300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Brett David Landy, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephen William Houser, 35, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $7,000.
• Stephen Michael Storozynsky II, 31, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Richard Hatcher, 44, 2900 block of SE Joshua Estates Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or more. Bond: $64,000.
• Traci Lynn Stopa, 49, 12700 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: animal cruelty and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. Bond: none.
• Danny Ray Austin, 48, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
• Moises Miguel Garcia, 25, of Eustis, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Anita Perez Visente, 57, 2800 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
