The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michelle Lorraine Osborne, 58, of Van Etten, New York. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Ashley Nicole Kipp, 32, 3900 block of Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $22,500.
Desarae Cavalirei, 50, 3700 block of Dawson St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Kristopher Tomas Matos, 31, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Dyanna Asky Powell, 22, 2500 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Nicholas Ryan Scott, 26, 5200 block of Wentworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $50,000.
Patrick Joseph Anderson Jr., 28, 1800 block of Royalview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Jack Dale Churchill, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-second offense and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.
Fernando Bliss Gonzalez, 41, 2200 block of Bragg Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle without valid license, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,500.
Melissa Anne Dagg, 47, 4400 block of Callaway St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jonathan Francisco Benitez, 22, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Charge: lewd lascivious molestation victim 12 years to 16 years offender 18 years or older. Bond: $15,000.
Michael Edward Muldoon, 67, 4100 block of Hollis Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI-fourth or subsequent offense, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
John Paul Brennan, 54, of Cape Coral. Charges: attaching license plate registration not assigned, DUI, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Al Rubin Jones, 38, 100 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
