The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Erika Jeanette Hill, 37, of Sarasota. Charges: retail theft and causing a child to commit delinquent act. Bond: none.

Ainsley Lavell Williams, 30, 1400 block of St. George Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Jessica Ann Crowl, 43, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $17,000.

Franklin Joseph Douglas, 48, 1400 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of dug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Russell Lowell MacDonald, 48, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and six counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Gregory Thomas Lemons, 50, 22300 block of La Salle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Ronald Ray Shaw Jr., 30, 21100 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Jamie Leann McKinney, 42, 4600 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Alan Brian Maroney, 54, 19600 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $16,000.

Shawna Lee Sheckells, 34, 6600 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Tyler Gualano, 29, 2400 block of Altoona Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Yandy Hernandez Aguado, 37, of Miami. Charges: grand theft and 16 counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: $340,000.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Marjeanne Louise Learmouth, 53, of Chiloquin, Oregon. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Blaine Maupin, 40, 21000 block of Denise Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Alyssa Marie Robichaud, 31, 6700 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrested as out of state fugitive for Pennsylvania. Bond: none.

Kevin Wayne Wright, 46, 3000 block of SW Swain Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $170.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher Allen Banach, 30, 2400 block of SE Airport Estates Street, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Margaret Milnor Jones, 61, 2100 block of NE Snow Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Felwith Kaal Charles II, 25, 1300 block of Arrow Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.

James Harry Lindsey, 41, 3300 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments