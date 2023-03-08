The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Alexander Clevenger, 24, of North Fort Myers. Charges: burglary and petty theft. Bond: $8,000.
• Lawrence Edmund Fairfield, 75, of North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Lee Elbert Benton, 41, of Homestead, Florida. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.
• Alan Roberto Balderas Robles, 24, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Brian Edward Berk, 33, 800 block of East Fifth Street, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Eric Darnell Perry, 37, of Tampa. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jason Eric Salvesen, 36, first block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Deborah Ann Consolo, 32, first block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charge: burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.
• Erika Lane, 29, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as convicted felon, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
• Deborah Dalynn Holder, 600 block of West Tarpon Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Joshua W. Roder, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
• Luis Jimenez-Zepeda, 24, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Raymundo Gomez Jr., 25, of Dallas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Tania Kultschizky Benedict, 55, of Caledonia, New York. Charges: battery and battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $6,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Sharla Renee Hrzenak, 33, unknown address. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tracy Ann Black, 50, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Derek Michael Fiore, 50, 3300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Brett David Landy, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• William Frederick Doyle III, 60, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Jimmy Jeudy, 30, 200 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• David Wayne Nelson Jr., 34, 2500 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. Charges: use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell, and two counts of sale of synthetic narcotics. Bond: $24,000.
• Dylan Remington Oakes, 23, 8800 block of Faye Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and three counts of violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephen William Houser, 35, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $7,000.
• Stephen Michael Storozynsky II, 31, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $120.
• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 46, 5700 block of Espanola Drive, North Port. Charges: petit theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Richard Hatcher, 44, 2900 block of SE Joshua Estates Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or more. Bond: $64,000.
• Traci Lynn Stopa, 49, 12700 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: animal cruelty and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. Bond: none.
• Danny Ray Austin, 48, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
• Moises Miguel Garcia, 25, of Eustis, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Anita Perez Visente, 57, 2800 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
• Raymond Paul Carnes, 42, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $2,120.
• Joseph Anthony Duoblys, 64, of St. James City, Florida. Charges: failure to register as convicted felon and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Joseph Scott Grillo, 38, 2300 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Christopher Michael Phillips Sr., 50, 1500 block of NE Strickland Street, Arcadia. Charge: misuse of 911. Charge: $500.
• Kenneth John Shatney III, 20, 2600 block of NW Pine Creek, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Christina Maria Willey, 42, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: sexual battery, smuggling contraband into prison, and bribery. Bond: $15,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.