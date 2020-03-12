The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Austin James Wolcott, 22, 6100 block of Alfred Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, larceny petty theft, and false verification statement to secondhand dealer under $300. Bond: $27,500.
Andrew Patrick Delaney, 30, 200 block of Salem Avenue, NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Wayne Robert Schafer, 60, 2300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Luis Eder Martinez Lopez, 34, of Orlando. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Charles William Hahn, 60, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $8,000.
Dane Anthony De Feo, 60, 6400 block of Grainger Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Lee Sills, 28, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Harc Arthur Richard, 26, 22300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Latorie Dandrea Jernigan, 35, 22300 block of Buffalo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Godofredo Gavia Chavez, 31, of Myakka City. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michelle Mare Doherty, 30, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bennie Mitchell Carroll, 56, 400 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and out of county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
