The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
David Lewis Peters, 83, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none (supervised release).
John Drew Mabry, 48, 28400 block of Sabal Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Jordan M. Honeyman, 37, 11600 block of Clermont Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motorcycle without a license and driving without license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $15,000.
Frank Richard Jacob, 50, 100 block of Godfrey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Stephen Matthew Vare, 22, 200 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Don Taylor Carney, 31, 3700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Hamilton County: cocaine possession, more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
Robert Michael Frank III, 31, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
Kevin Walter Schultz, 33, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Philip Sink, 36, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kelly Anthony Tod Jordan, 47, 2600 block of Ponce De Leon Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery, kidnap: false imprisonment of an adult. Bond: none.
Troy Shane McGee, 29, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, battery: prior conviction battery. Bond: none.
Efthimios Velliotis, 41, 3200 block of Worthington Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Wilmer Alberto Franco, 52, 1500 block of N Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Frederick Charles Freeman III, 28, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
