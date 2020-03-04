The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tavalas Antuane Gaye Jr., 21, of St. Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Champ Smith, 32, 1300 block of Lindsey Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

Megan Demonbreun, 34, 800 block of Miramar, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Daniel Parabak, 64, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $8,500.

Adam Brian Wilkie, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license revoked habitual offender and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marilee Joy Wilkie, 22, 3500 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sherwyn Anthony Allicock, 39, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Martin Alexander Miller, 50, 20900 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Christina Ann Stoll, 45, 2100 block of Mockingbird St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Kortney Lea Aud, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

George Alan Wilson, 42, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Diana Lynn Rice, 32, 1300 block of Wilmette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Nicole Anne Rice, 21, 800 block of Belcher Road, Boca Grande. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Allen Boyer, 51, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court: fraud/swindle/obtain property over $20,000. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Allen Boyer, 51, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: grand theft person 65 years or older. Bond: $7,000.

Frank Jesse Crouse II, 33, 800 block of Riviera Blvd., Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

Arek Michael Naudascher, 24, 3700 block of Rockman St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County (original charge: driving while license is suspended-first offense). Bond: $4,000.

Michael Charles Robinson Jr., 40, 5200 block of Spoonhill Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court: writ of bodily attachment nonpayment of child support. Bond: $640.

Teal Lee Thomson, 29, 5700 block of Oxalis St., Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Clinton Joseph Michael, 41, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft (second degree- first offense), resisting an officer without violence, failure to leave property upon order by owner, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Keith Michel Hanenian II, 26, 8000 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

Cory Ann Paine, 26, 16200 block of Orrick Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: Contempt of court: third DUI within 10 years, DUI and damage, second subsequent offense driving while license is suspended, refusal to test. Bond: $25,000.

Steven Daniel Questel, 31, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: probation violation: sell, manufacture or delivering methamphetamine, probation violation: sell, manufacture, or delivering other schedule I and II, convicted felon with gun or ammunition, probation violation: heroin sale, manufacture or deliver, sale, manufacture of deliver methamphetamine. Bond: none.

Amanda Jane Thomas, 29, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription methamphetamine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

