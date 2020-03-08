The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Eric Michael Sedore, 26, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Melissa Ann O’Guin, 50, 200 block of Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Cheryl Ann Santa Maria, 63, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Shauna Karl Wibe, 29, 1200 block of Sugar Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
Charles Gregory Stevens, 51, 4300 block of North Road, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,500.
Nicholas James Minieri, 29, of Greensboro, NC. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Liam Francis Doherty, 45, of Ashley Park, NJ. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Philip Michael Bowers, 31, 120 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Gary Robert Guyon, 59, 500 block of Blackburn St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $720.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rita Anne Johnston, 49, 200 block of E. Warfield Ave., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Amanda Lowder Robinson, 39, 1200 block of Sunset Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
