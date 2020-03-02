The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Lee Huelsman, 57, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas John Harvey, 58, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Marcus Antuan Parrish, 37, 400 block of Crystal Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Sean Michael Boyd, 20, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.

William Edward Thayer, 45, 3300 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Bernard L. Helmbright, 49, 14500 block of Viscount Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Timothy Jack Meehl, 30, 200 block of Deerfield Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kayleigh Alexandria McGann, 32, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Carlos Gabriel Sanchez-Diaz, 36, homeless of North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

Tyler Louis Retino, 31, 2200 block of Stout Street, Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, operating a motor vehicle with attached plate not registered owner, selling opium or derivative schedule I or II within 1,000 feet specified area, three counts possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of motor vehicle, and selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet specified area. Bond: none.

William Francis Bomba Jr., 56, 900 block of Baer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dylan James Doyle, 27, 23000 block of Glen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Denise Turner Murphy, 59, 300 block of E. Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Karen Jean Pohl, 45, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts DUI damage to property or person of another and DUI. Bond: $6,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kimberly Maria Brazell, 42, 3000 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DeSoto County charge for armed burglary/bomb threat. Bond: none.

Austin Michael Durrant, 22, 3600 block of Oasis Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Sylvia Ann Hollister, 77, 100 block of Venice Palms Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dale Raymond Thompson Jr., 50, 100 block of Prest Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Richard Emanuel Marshall, 35, 2700 block of Gaspar Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: None.

Cody Austin Terry, 25, 2300 block of Kabat Avenue, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and resisting officer obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

