The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jenna Leigh Lilley, 46, of Vernon Rockville, Conn. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joanne Churi Dacus, 34, 3600 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Ryan Waters, 33, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Cyrus Joseph Fulp, 26, 2300 block of Alda Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, felony battery, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $34,000.
• Rochel Lynn Woodward, 49, 23100 block of Lindale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Cody Bill Corbett, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Jordan Thomas Widelitz, 23, 3200 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Eric Robert Boucher, 31, 1800 block of Pollard Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Irma Cortes, 48, of Irving, N.Y. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
• Trisch Louise Anderson, 43, 1300 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jerry Don Gober, 42, 6100 block of Talbor St., North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Robert Steven Foster, 51, of Chicago, Ill. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
• Tara Ilene Berbit, 51, 3900 block of Iola Drive, Sarasota. Charges: vehicular homicide and driving while license suspended causing death or serious injury. Bond: $9,000.
• Yoel Andraca, 44, 2700 block of Southeast 15th Place, Cape Coral. Charge: hold for Manatee County for battery. Bond: none.
• Giovanni Marrero, 22, 4800 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• James Lester Campbell II, 50, 6800 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 or older. Bond: $75,000.
• David Joseph Kissen, 54, 3300 block of Tuscon Road, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Royce O’Neal Richard, 30, 3600 block of Inagua Avenue, North Port. Charge: hold for Sumter County for violation of probation (original charge: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer). Bond: none.
• Meagan Leigh Minisci, 34, 3700 block of Desoto Avenue, Fort Myers. Charge: hold for Lee County for violation of probation (original charge: first-degree petty theft). Bond: none.
• Chase Joshua Petersen, 20, 1500 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Christine Marie Schultz, 50, 3100 block of Southpointe Drive, Clarkesville, Tennessee. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• David Bryce Smith, 46, 3500 block of West 53rd Avenue, Bradenton. Charge: hold for Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for violation of parole (original charge: robbery). Bond: none.
• Kimberly Lynn Faulstich, 47, 1300 block of Huntington Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended, first conviction and violation of financial responsibility for property damage). Bond: $2,000.
• Celina Jean Ramsey, 40, 2800 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Adam William Campbell, 26, 600 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Bailey Christina Looper, 19, 4200 block of Mercury Road, Venice. Charge: second-degree petty theft, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Elizabeth Sierra Parotino, 20, 1400 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: smuggling contraband — introduce into a detention facility and second-degree petty theft, first offense. Bond: $1,620.
• Darren Robert Schure, 32, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Paul Edward Malaterra, 42, 300 block of Gladstone Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: hold for DeSoto County for uttering a forged instrument. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Wesly Smetts, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: violation of the injunction for protection against domestic violence). Bond: $25,000.
• Darnell Spencer, 33, 3500 block of Northwest 18th Place, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Rick Robert Boisclair, 36, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Patricia Ann Guenther, 66, 500 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charge: DUI, blood alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18. Bond: $120.
• Ryan Louis Unger, 26, 200 block of Parkview Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
