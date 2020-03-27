The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tiffany N. Wertenbach, 25, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Sierra Lynn Martin, 21, 1000 block of Belmar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed during a state of emergency and grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $8,500.

Troy Kelvin Comartie, 31, of Garland, N.C. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

George Dezell Dale Jr., 49, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Alvis Luther Evans, 42, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in oxycodone 7 grams or more, and operating a commercial vehicle without a valid CDL more than 30 days. Bond: $45,000.

Cassandra Lynn Schurich, 35, 100 block of Godfried Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

William Shaffer, 39, 7200 block of Batavia St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Vittorio Dellasala Jr., 49, 1500 block of David Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI, second offense within 10 years. Bond: $120.

Nicole Starr Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charge: use or possession ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.

William Gregory Hoffman, 21, 5400 block of White Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County: violation of probation. (original charge: tresspassing.) Bond: none.

William Cris Mamalis, 55, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Christopher Taylor Scott, 34, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.

Robert William Thomson, 58, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jacob Tyler Hughes, 26, 2100 block of Sugar Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Lee County: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

Juan Anibal Pabey Jr., 40, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 29, 3700 block of N. Roderigo Ave., North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Gina Maria Ludlam, 41, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. (original charge: possession of a controlled substance.) Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

