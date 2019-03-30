The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• John Gregory Rykken Jr., 21, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jesse Todd Carandante, 20, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jason Shawn Secker, 32, 400 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• James Dylan Smith, 26, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 30, 21300 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000.

• Lisa Renee Baker, 34, 2300 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Shawn Wayne Robert Shortbull, 35, 100 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Shane Marcus Poling, 46, 20200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

• Andrew Michael Nemechek, 34, 6600 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Lindsay Nicole Burke, 31, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.

• Nicolle Lorraine Zych, 46, 6700 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Phillip Joseph Burke, 35, homeless of North Port. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

• Shawn Edward Fields, 47, 6500 block of Mechler St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Terrence Darnell Barksdale, 52, 42900 block of Canon Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts sexual battery by adult custodian victim between 12 and 18 years of age and sexual battery by adult custodian victim under 12 years of age. Bond: none.

• Paul David Sloan, 53, of Makanda, Ill. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Bruel Zephyrin Desroches, 21, 2400 block of Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Brian Betourney, 60, 9000 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $500.

• Ronald Frost, 51, 300 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Andrew Velasquez, 53, 100 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Venice, reported the following arrest:

• Montgomery Davenport, 46, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charges: eluding police, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments