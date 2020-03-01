The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Aunel Junior Lubin, 21, 1300 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Anthony Rocco Couto, 28, 25300 block Kowloon Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Derrick Glen Thomas, Jr., 27, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Evert Fleet, 56, 22300 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Bernard L. Helmbright, 49, 14500 block of Viscount Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Tara Marie Blasi, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.

Catherine Carol Collini, 55, 5400 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Gary William Scales, 65, 5200 block of White Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Tracy Lynn Campisi, 49, 3400 block of Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charges: two counts of a possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Daniel Colton Western, 42, of Baltimore, Md. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Robert James Raymond, 27, of Keats St., Sarasota. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Miguel Angel Lopez-Cortez, 59, of Pompano Beach. Charge: driving with an expired license. Bond: $1,000.

Steven Giovannetti, 62, 1300 block of Heath Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Nuvia Navarro, 38, 8300 block of Raul Ave., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

Sky Douglas Anderson, 20, 4500 block of Bamonte St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit a delinquent act and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Omar Alexander Aguilar Ochoa, 24, 2000 block of Rye St., Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Kelly Bills, 31, 21400 block of Bachmann Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.

Stacy Suzanne Dambrosio, 50, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Juan Rafael Hernandez, 28, 900 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Leanne Marie Marsden, 27, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: three county of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Adrian Sky Rogers, 29, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $25,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Lee Kunkle, 33, 2900 block of Upland St., North Port. Charge: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $120.

Jason Eugene Peel, 39, 3400 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a revoked or suspended license. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Andrew Lee Penttila, 35, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Selina Marie Sinner, 30, 34000 block of S. Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

