The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Andrew James Syme, 33, 60 block of Marker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Thomas Vicari, 52, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

Michael Joseph Alexander, 36, 22100 block of Bahama Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,500.

Eddie Matthew Steinmetz Jr., 31, 6100 block of Oarsman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: theft by taking or retaining possession of credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jacqkeem Kewsi Amiri Johnson, 26, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Hunter Lee Davies, 24, 15800 block of Hennipen Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $18,500.

Jovan Miguel Rodriguez, 33, 1200 block of Margarita Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.

Matthew Allen Workman, 40, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Debra Kay Luft, 64, of Lodi, Fla. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Dwayne Earl Shields Jr., 33, 2900 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.

Jamie Ann Underwood, 34, 2200 block of Anne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Jeffrey Tyler Jackson, 27, 2400 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Lezlee Jan Frederick, 60, of Castro Valley, Calif. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Pamela Rae Tippins, 49, 4300 block of Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $8,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Deanna Dawn Lowery, 30, of Broxton, Georgia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 21, 2400 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Jeremy Joseph Petrosky, 42, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: amended violation of probation and battery). Bond: none.

Michael Theodore Porter, 35, Dearborn/Indiana, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Colby Ari Jimenez, 28, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Timothy Robert Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: five counts of withholding information from a prescriber and two counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/ fraud use of personal ID). Bond: none.

Rick Michael Dougan, 64, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

