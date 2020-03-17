The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew James Syme, 33, 60 block of Marker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Thomas Vicari, 52, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Michael Joseph Alexander, 36, 22100 block of Bahama Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,500.
Eddie Matthew Steinmetz Jr., 31, 6100 block of Oarsman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: theft by taking or retaining possession of credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jacqkeem Kewsi Amiri Johnson, 26, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Hunter Lee Davies, 24, 15800 block of Hennipen Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $18,500.
Jovan Miguel Rodriguez, 33, 1200 block of Margarita Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
Matthew Allen Workman, 40, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Debra Kay Luft, 64, of Lodi, Fla. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Dwayne Earl Shields Jr., 33, 2900 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Jamie Ann Underwood, 34, 2200 block of Anne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Jeffrey Tyler Jackson, 27, 2400 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Lezlee Jan Frederick, 60, of Castro Valley, Calif. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Pamela Rae Tippins, 49, 4300 block of Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $8,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Deanna Dawn Lowery, 30, of Broxton, Georgia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 21, 2400 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Jeremy Joseph Petrosky, 42, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: amended violation of probation and battery). Bond: none.
Michael Theodore Porter, 35, Dearborn/Indiana, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Colby Ari Jimenez, 28, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Timothy Robert Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: five counts of withholding information from a prescriber and two counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/ fraud use of personal ID). Bond: none.
Rick Michael Dougan, 64, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.