The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tonia Irene Nabbefeld, 58, 6100 block of Salford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Hassan Adel Youssef, 36, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: moving traffic violation violate driver’s license restrictions, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,500.
Adam Daniel Speicher, 33, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
James Dean Gregory, 53, 3000 block of Newburge St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.
Timothy Joseph Mace, 46, 11100 block of Grapefruit St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine. Bond: $51,000.
Samantha Lee Mejia Avila, 20, 12300 block of Mitchell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
Edward Kenneth Campbell, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jesse Clayton Schorsch, 32, 400 block of Avella St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $540.
Quentin Jarvis Anderson, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Adam Crawford Huber, 49, of Atlanta. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
Kevin Robert Morlock, 35, of Springfield, Miss. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Walter Bernard Bushman, 44, 3100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $5,000.
Kristi Lynn Lehman, 40, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kevin Douglas Easthope, 34, 200 block of Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, violate domestic violence injunction, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Scott Harry Postal, 56, 10500 block of Sandrift Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ted Earl McCrary III, 26, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nicholas John Birnbaum Jr., 30, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dale Lester Sinclair Jr., 55, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Adam Richard Jacques, 29, 26600 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: administrative hold Charlotte County for two counts of petty theft, resisting law enforcement officer, battery, and false receipt. Bond: $47,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Keyona Kemeisha James, 18, 3700 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: obstructing justice: tampering in a second-degree felony proceeding. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
