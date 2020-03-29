The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shawn Ryan Sadoski, 42, 3700 block of Baynard St., Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $22,000.

William Edward Morgan, Sr., 65, 17000 block of Alcupolco Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Eduardo Garcia, 43, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI; possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; refusal to submit to testing; and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $2,000.

Elizer Junior Saintvil, 34, 14300 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Kyle McCoy White, 35, 4300 block of Nettle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $625.

Kalia Michele Janicki, 37, 18300 block of Hottelet Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.

Keith Michel Hanenian, 26, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.

Matthew David Didonato, 32, 1500 block of Yancy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ryan Keith Williams, 37, of an address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $50,000.

Kyiesha Kleen Walls, 24, of an address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

James Matthew Danahy, 48, 10300 block of Sanddrift Ave., Englewood. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.

Laurie Ann Yacona, 57, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

Troy Lynn Minton, 67, 21300 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Andrew Robert James Greer, 19, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Michael Francis Grippo, 42, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI and hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $420.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Arnaldo Manuel Vasquezmena, 29, 4200 block of Mago Court, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments