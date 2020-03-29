The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Ryan Sadoski, 42, 3700 block of Baynard St., Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $22,000.
William Edward Morgan, Sr., 65, 17000 block of Alcupolco Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Eduardo Garcia, 43, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI; possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; refusal to submit to testing; and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $2,000.
Elizer Junior Saintvil, 34, 14300 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Kyle McCoy White, 35, 4300 block of Nettle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $625.
Kalia Michele Janicki, 37, 18300 block of Hottelet Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
Keith Michel Hanenian, 26, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.
Matthew David Didonato, 32, 1500 block of Yancy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ryan Keith Williams, 37, of an address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $50,000.
Kyiesha Kleen Walls, 24, of an address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
James Matthew Danahy, 48, 10300 block of Sanddrift Ave., Englewood. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.
Laurie Ann Yacona, 57, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Troy Lynn Minton, 67, 21300 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Andrew Robert James Greer, 19, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Michael Francis Grippo, 42, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI and hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $420.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Arnaldo Manuel Vasquezmena, 29, 4200 block of Mago Court, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
