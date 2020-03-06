The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 25, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick Orawe, 26, 26300 block of Barranquilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Scott Jay Fontaine Sr., 59, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph John Julian II, 25, 100 block of Norfolk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, dealing in stolen property, and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: none.
Maurice Calvin Browdy, 43, 22100 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and battery. Bond: none.
Michael Jack Laport, 42, of Hepner St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Maria Luisa Lopez-Morales, 34, 1800 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Eddy J. Carrasco, 30, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Joan Felipe Clemente Sr., 36, of Hialeah. Charge: scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000. Bond: $5,000.
Bernardo Chivalan Pu, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Mary Lewis Brew, 51, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Lindsay Renea Cook, 32, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
James Henry Ryan III, 44, homeless. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Ashleey Shuraye Randle, 29, 27100 block of Ann Arbor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Emanuel Garzone Sr., 66, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and violating domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Dustin Michael Campbell, 30, 22200 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $100,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dudley Nolan Summers, 50, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William Edward Buck, 47, 6400 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: fraud-swindle obtain property under $20,000). Bond: none.
Jeffery Julius Geske, 51, 2600 block of Osage Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth) and possession of obscene material depicting child sex conduct. Bond: none.
Tanya Rachelledeserae Henson, 33, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $1,620.
Finesse Alyise Lagler, 32, 4100 block of S. Worchester Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charges: child neglect and tampering with evidence). Bond: none.
Ruben Shane Delagarza Jr., 20, 600 block of NW Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (original charges: resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of an accident without giving information, driving while license is suspended, trespassing on school grounds and resisting officer high speed vehicle pursuit flee attempt to elude). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Alexandros Halas, 26, 4900 block of Hurley Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, cocaine trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 KGs, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $11,120.
Thresia Irene Richardson, 66, 1200 block of Huntington St., North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Richard Emanuel Marshall, 35, 2700 block of Gaspar Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of release conditions for domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Robert Collins, 29, 400 block of Magnolia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
