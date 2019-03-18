The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Xavier Cornillius Harris Sr., 31, of Tampa. Charges: non-resident driver license required, violation of non-resident exemption and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

• Desmond Cleshae Booker, 28, of St. Petersburg. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

• Stephanie Marie Draine, 33, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and resisting a law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.

• Wendy Lynne Hyatt, 41, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny and resisting a law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.

• James Johnny Jones, 49, 2100 block of Harbour Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

• Melanie Sue Miller, 34, 25000 block of Harborview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

• Brian Jamison Cox, 43, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,000.

• Mathew James Cardoza, 22, 4600 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

• Kyle Luke Rutkunas, 28, of Connecticut. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

• William Douglas English, 41, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Matthew James Snyder, 35, of Chattanooga, TN. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.

• Brian Nicholas Jackson, 23, of Bradenton. Charges: driving with a revoked license, introduction of contraband into a county facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,000.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments